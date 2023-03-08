YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Joanne Watson, lovingly known as “Mama Joyce,” passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the age of 74, surrounded by her family.

She was born on February 18, 1949, in Jacksonville, Florida to Ernest Clemons, Queen Esther Moore and Monroe Kirksey.

Joyce lived a beautiful life and settled down in Youngstown, Ohio where she became the neighborhood mom. Her kindness and love were felt by everyone in the community and she quickly became known as “Mama Joyce.” Joyce will be remembered as a joyful spirit, always the life of the party and loved bringing people together.

Joyce is survived by her sisters, Audrey Watkins, Sheila Kirksey, Mercedo Rinkin, Latoyia Kelly, Donna Berch and Shirley (Jose) Johnson; brothers, Martella Moore, Calvin Kelly, Keith Clemons, Nathaniel Jones, Reginald Jones and Calvin “Big Calvin” Johnson; sons, Frank (Bahiti) Watson, Jermaine Watson and Prince Noisette; daughters, Tisha (Saeed) Kadi, Kena (Robert) Perkins, Latoyia (Juan III) Gonzalez and Jean Noisette (Quan Garner); 37 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Joyce graduated from Pulaski High School and her motto in life was, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” She lived by these words, always helping others and showing compassion for those in need. Joyce loved singing, dancing, playing spades, listening to gospels and spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life and she loved being their “Mama Joyce.” She will always be remembered for her love of life and her contagious laughter.

Preceding Joyce Joanne Watson in death are her loved ones including her grandmother, Estelle “Nanny” Clemons; mother, Queen Esther Moore; father, Ernest Clemons; father, Monroe Kirksey; grandsons, Aundra Jones and Saeed Kadi; brothers, Greg Williams, Tony Williams and James Williams and sister, Jennifer “Gigi” Nicholson.

Joyce will be dearly missed by her family and all those whose lives she touched.

Visitation will be Friday, March 10, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distance.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

