YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Joyce Ann Collins, 75, of Youngstown, departed this life Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mrs. Collins was born December 1, 1946 in Youngstown, a daughter of Lum and Lottie M. Thornton Martin.

Joyce was a 1964 graduate of North High School and attended Youngstown State University where she majored in business administration.

She had worked as a medical records clerk at the former Northside Hospital, retiring after 27 years of service.

She enjoyed bowling, cooking, traveling, shopping on QVC and being with her family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her daughter, April Sampson of South Holland, Illinois; a grandson, Miguel Sampson; her siblings, Alfred (Debra) Martin of Galveston, Texas, Linda (Jerome) Miller and Jeanette (James) Harris, both of Youngstown; a host of nieces, including Angela Venable, who helped to care for her; nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John A. Collins, whom she married March 14, 1969 and who passed away in 1998; two brothers, James and Kenneth Martin and a sister, Joretha Martin.

Visitation will be Monday, January 10, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

