YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joy Lee Perry of Youngstown died on May 22, 2023 at the age of 91.

A gentle bell rang out in the heavens announcing the journey to birth of Joy Lee as the child of Alonzi Turner and Melvie Black Turner. The date was May 26, 1931 in Youngstown.

During her sojourn on earth, she touched many hearts and was embraced as a wonderful mother to her three daughters and as a spiritual mother to those she inspired in the community and church. In 1948, she married Hulie Perry, Jr. who transitioned before her in 2003. They had three daughters, Mildred Perry, Davida Perry-Taylor and Alicia Perry.

Joy was like her name. She had a sparkle in her eyes, a ready smile and laugh and a lively intelligence. Joy Lee was a fountain of wisdom with many new creative ideas that she shared on numerous subjects and the mastery of life in general. She loved reading, learning, music, arts and crafts, sewing and shopping (especially on QVC). She was a good conversationalist knowing something about most things.

She attended East High School. Because she and her husband valued education, they encouraged and promoted higher education goals in their daughters producing a doctor, teacher and attorney. Joy was a gentle leader in her community and church, Mt. Zion Baptist Church for 70 years, an original member of the Church Alter Guild, member of the Pastor’s Aide, church usher, in the VFW Post 6488 Ladies’ Axillary, and member of the East Side Friends of the Library.

She leaves behind her three daughters: Mildred Perry, Davida Perry-Taylor, Alicia Perry; two granddaughters, Khalilah Taylor-Smith (Steven Taylor), Gerilyn Taylor; two great-grandchildren: Adirah Smith, Amari Smith. Many nieces and nephews: AnJell Harris (Edward Harris), Jholli Brady, Larry Turner, Michael Turner, Jeffery Turner, Joseph Turner, Jr., Deborah Fisher, Keith Turner. There are many more that she leaves among family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hulie Perry, Jr.; siblings, Betty Tavares, Anna Murray, Edward Turner, Joseph Turner, Alonzo Turner, Josephine Brady; nieces and nephews, Derrick Turner, Brenda Turner, James Murray, Diane Murray, Brandii Brady.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guest are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.