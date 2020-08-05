Josie Mae Greer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Josie Mae Ellis Greer, of 6582 Lemon Grass Lane, Flowery Branch, Georgia, was born on December 27, 1942, in Meridian, Mississippi, to the late Thomas and Pellie (Driver) Ellis. She was called home and peacefully went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, Georgia. She was blessed with 77 years of vibrant life.

She attended Lebanon School in Collinsville, Mississippi and graduated in 1962 from Middleton High School, in Meridian, Mississippi. After graduation, she moved to Youngstown, Ohio and attended Youngstown State University and also began working at St. Elizabeth Hospital as a phlebotomist.

She met the love of her life, David Greer and they entered into holy matrimony on June 12, 1965. Josie and David made Youngstown their home and from this union, they were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Tami Lynn and Alberta.

Josie began her career at St. Elizabeth Hospital Medical Center as a phlebotomist, then retiring in 2008 after 46 years of faithful and dedicated service.

In 2009, Josie relocated to Flowery Branch, Georgia, with her daughters, where she resided with her daughter, Alberta and Steven.

While residing in Youngstown, Josie was a dutiful member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, as well as St. Peter Claver Ministries.

Josie was a profound sports fan and spent years as the catcher on the hospital softball team. Josie made it her life’s mission to be completely dedicated to her family. She spent countless hours carpooling and catering to her daughters, grandchildren and most recently her great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending countless hours talking on the phone with her siblings, her grandchildren and her niece, laughing and spending time with her family, flowering, baking and sitting in her chair on the deck.

She absolutely loved to cook and will always be remembered for her divine peach cobbler. Josie certainly had that special way of capturing our hearts with all her delicious meals, desserts and always making sure that everyone was well taken care of, and always with a smile. In addition to Josie’s love of cooking, her girls, and her grandchildren were her ultimate pride and joy. Josie made sure that her family knew that she loved them unconditionally with every fiber of her being, not only in word, but in action. Then, when the great grandchildren arrived, “GGs” world was complete with an overabundance of joy, excitement and even more love with Delaney and Zachariah. We will miss Josie’s sweet Spirit and presence tremendously for her outpouring of love, genuine kind heartedness, dedication, and generosity will be forever remembered. Josie is and will always be our Sweet Angel. We are forever grateful for the unforgettable impact that she has made in our lives, we will carry her in our hearts always and Josie will always be remembered as an epitome of a family matriarch.

Josie was preceded in death by her husband, David Greer; her parents, Thomas and Pellie (Driver) Ellis; brother and sister-in-law, George and Laverne Ellis; brother and sister-in-law, Emmitt and Eloise Ellis and two brothers, Reuben Ellis and Herbert Ellis.

Josie leaves to cherish her memory, her two daughters, Tami (Daniel) Thomas of Dacula, Georgia and Alberta (Steven) Berhannan of Flowery Branch, Georgia; two sisters, Mrs. Nannie Williams of Warren, Ohio and Mrs. Pellie Williams of Joliet, Illinois; three brothers, Luther E. (Flora Mae) of Meridian, Mississippi, Willie B. Ellis of Meridian, Mississippi and Norman L. (Lyna) Ellis of Cincinnati, Ohio; five grandchildren, David of Youngstown, Ohio, Mary of Flowery Branch, Georgia, Eillan and Alliyah of Youngstown, Ohio and Edward of Dacula, Georgia; two great-grandchildren, Delaney and Zachariah; a niece who was like a little sister, Hazel Watson of Jackson, Mississippi and a host of other precious nieces, nephews and friends.

