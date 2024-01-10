HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Josephine Robinson, 73, of Hubbard, transitioned from her earthly labor to her heavenly reward on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at St. Elizabeth Specialty Select Hospital.

Mrs. Robinson, lovingly called “Gigi” by her grandchildren was born August 9, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of Jessie Lee Hardin Dandridge.

She was a 1968 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Josephine was employed as an accountant with Hill’s Department Store for 15 years, retiring in 1995.

She was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, where she served as a trustee, church secretary, and culinary ministries.

She enjoyed traveling, social games, cooking, music, fishing, watching the Young & the Restless and the Bold and Beautiful. She was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan, and loved being with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Josephine leaves to cherish her beloved and precious memories, her husband, Samuel, Jr., whom she married June 3, 1967; three children, Tina Robinson Andrews and Samantha Robinson (Sherman Barker) both of Columbus and Theresa Robinson (Harry) Greene, Jr. of Hubbard; eleven grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; six siblings, John W. (Karen) Dandridge of Arizona, Lena M. jones, Cora (Cleveland) Wilder, Phyllis Dandridge, Mack Dandridge and Claudy Dandridge all of Youngstown; and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother; grandson, Cedrick Robinson; and sister, Evelyn Ballard.

Visitation will be Friday, January 12, 2024 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 2821 Hillman Street, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

