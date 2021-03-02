Josephine Elaine Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Josephine Elaine Smith, 79, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, February 22, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Ms. Smith was born June 11, 1941 in Youngstown, a daughter of James Edward Sr. and Arrie Mae Battle Smith.

She was a 1959 graduate of North High School and a 1993 graduate of Youngstown State University receiving her degree in Social Work.

She had been employed as a social worker with Help Hotline and Mycap.

A valued worker in the church, Josephine was a member of Cathedral of Hope (formerly known as Church of Hope Spiritual), where she served as Senior Mother, Missionary and other ministries in the church. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star Miriam Chapter #76, Benevolent Grand Chaplin; was a part of the Government Health Task Force and AARP.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her eternal peace, four daughters, Lawanna L. Walker-Lockett, Darlene A. Brown and her husband, William, Brenda J. Walker-Townsel and Dara M. Walker all of Youngstown; two sisters, Jean E. Smith Kirk-Butler and her husband Timothy of Youngstown and Janice Wright and her husband Paul of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Daphne Smith; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James E. Smith Jr. ; a sister, Joan E. Fuller; and grandson, Deonta L. Walker.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Cathedral of Hope, 1315 Jacobs Rd., Youngstown. Private services for family only will follow.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

