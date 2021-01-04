Joseph Arthur Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Joseph Arthur Williams, 74, of Youngstown, took flight on God’s heavenly chariot on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his wife by his side.

Mr. Williams was born April 9, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of Elliott J. and Beatrice McAlway Williams.

He was a 1964 graduate of North High School.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1964 to 1968 as a Military Policeman.

Joe had been employed as a supervisor at Delphi Packard Electric for 35 years, retiring June 7, 2003.

He had been baptized as a child at the Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church. He was currently a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church where he served on the Trustee Ministry, Male Chorus, Voices of Zion Choir, Audio Ministry and was in charge of the outside marqee board. Joe was a former member of the Jesus Celebration Mass Choir, The Persuasions and Odds Against Tomorrow.

An avid bowler, Joe had bowled a perfect 300 game of which he was very proud.

He was an eight-year survivor of a kidney transplant, stroke and open heart surgery that all took place in a four month period.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his beloved and devoted wife, the former Sandra Fowler, whom he married July 17, 1971; a sister, Lois York and mother-in-law, Dolores Fowler; all of Youngstown; Godchildren, William Lamont (Tamara) Bibbs of Houston, Texas, Kimberly (Jeff) Armour Huff, Jarod Armour and Jay’Lynne Armour, all of Youngstown, Brianna Phillips of Columbus and Robert Smith-Harris of Cleveland; two special relatives, Jacqueline (Sherwood) Armour and Ruth Ann Smith-Harris; several nieces, nephews, family, church family and friends, including best friends, Frank Armour, Danny Armour and Morris Taylor.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Irene Williams; four brothers, Elliott, Rev. Emmett, Elijah and Paul Williams; father-in-law, James Fowler; two brothers-in-law, James York and James Fowler and a special brother, Ronald Harris.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing, and not to linger after viewing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph A. Williams, please visit our floral store.