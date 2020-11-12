Joseph A. R. Harris, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Joseph A. R. Harris of Youngstown, Ohio passed away peacefully at home, with his wife and family holding him as he passed, on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

He was born on December 26, 1931 in Youngstown, at 1002 Valley St., which was two blocks away from where he lived until his sunset. Mr. Harris was the son of the late Mr. Ulysses Harris Sr. and Mrs. Hessie L. (Montgomery) Harris who he met at the pearly gates of Heaven. He was well known as “Daddy”, “Papa” and “Papa Joe” by his family.

Mr. Harris attended the public schools in Youngstown and in October 1952 he was drafted into the Army where he was honorably discharged two years later.

He was an entrepreneur, having his real estate license and working at and running various companies including being a dealer at The Glen Falls Sohio gas station in 1965, the manager of The Oak Street Superette in 1974 and owner of The Uptown Family Diner in 1997. He retired from Hynes Industries in 1997 after working there for twenty years.

He was always helping everyone and usually was the first person to arrive at functions and the last one to leave. He was a die-hard Steelers fan and a fan of jazz music and Marvin Gaye. In his younger years Joseph studied the Islamic faith. In recent years he followed Christianity.

He leaves to cherish his memories, the love of his life, Mrs. Johnsie R. (Sanders) Harris who he married in Ashville, North Carolina on September 1st, 1962. To this union four children were born, one son, Abdul Sr. (Alayna) Harris of Youngstown and three daughters, Nassirah E. Harris and Rabia Harris of Youngstown, and Salima R. Dunn of Copley, Ohio. Two sisters, Mrs. Margaret McClain of Cleveland and Mrs. Annie R. Payne of Columbus and a brother, Mr. Ulysses Jr. (Coreen Lisa) Harris of Youngstown, and a hosts of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including several nieces and nephews whom he helped raise and loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Mr. Edward Harris, and his cousin whom was like a sister to him, Ayasha “Daisy” Goode.

Special thanks to Dr. Reema Taneja and her staff and all the other doctors and agencies that assisted the family.

Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private services will be held for family only at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph A. R. Harris, please visit our floral store.