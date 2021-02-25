Jonetta Bonner, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Favor is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised. Give her of the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates.” Psalm 31:30-31

On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, God listened to His heavenly choir and realized he needed a virtuous woman to fill a spot, so He searched the earth and found just that woman in Elder Jonetta Bonner.

Elder Bonner was born September 12, 1956 in Youngstown a daughter of Nathaniel Dunn, Jr. and Joann Boone and was raised from birth by Nathanial, Sr. and Elizabeth Dunn.

She was a 1975 graduate of South High School and was a certified child care provider.

Jonetta was a faithful woman of God. She was a dedicated member of the Fellowship Tabernacle Christian Center, a member of its choir, praise team, Women of Grace and Excellence. She was also a former member of the “Jesus Celebration Singers” and most recently became a member of S.O.S. (Seniors Offering Services). Jonetta loved to sing and would make up a song that could be enjoyed by her grandchildren. Elder Bonner had recently been elevated to Missionary by the Church of God In Christ.

Missionary Bonner was a devoted loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who was never above helping others in whatever way she could. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and singing praises to God.

She had worked as an apartment manager for Compass Family, retiring in 2018.

She will always be remembered for her loving compassionate ways by her daughter, Chaunise L. Bonner and son, Wayne “Spanky” Bonner, Jr.; her grandchildren whom she treasured, Wayne D. III “Trey”, Trinity, Margaree and Nicolas Bonner, all of Youngstown; her siblings, Rev. Kenneth (Deborah) Dunn of Las Vegas, Nevada, Ray Boone, Kimberly, Donna, Angie and Roderick Tucker and Linda Pruitt, all of Detroit, Michigan and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, church family and dear friends.

Meeting her at Heaven’s Gate were her parents; a sister and brother-in-law, Rose and Ivery Ennis and a brother, Lawrence Pruitt.

A walk through will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Fellowship Tabernacle Christian Center. Private services for family only will follow. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

A service of love and dignity provided by the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

