Johnny F. Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Johnny F. Smith, 82, of Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Park Vista Retirement Center.

Mr. Smith was born February 16, 1938 in Acmare, Alabama, a son of Jack and Fannie Williams Smith.

He was a 1956 graduate of East High School.

He had been employed as a supervisor in environmental services at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 43 years, retiring in 1999.

A member of Pilgrim Baptist Church, Johnny served as a trustee. He was also a member of the NAACP, and the Urban League.

He was a sports and music enthusiast, and was an avid and loyal Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers and Indians fan. He was an Army Reserve veteran.

He is survived by his son, Dwaine (Theresa) Smith of Atlanta, GA; his two daughters, Tonya J. Smith of Columbus and Ciara Smith of Youngstown; a sister, Leona Moss of Campbell; a brother, Reuben (Dorothy) Smith both of Youngstown; six grandchildren; and a host of nieces,k nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mattie; his second wife, Evelyn; and a sister, Jackie Miller.

Private services will be held for family only.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 2, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.