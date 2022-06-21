YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Johnnie Pierce, 92, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal peace on Monday, June 13, 2022 with his devoted sister side.

Mr. Pierce was born March 15, 1930 in Brownsville, South Carolina, a son of Adam and Viola Miles Pierce.

He attended the Brownsville School System.

In 1977, he worked for LTV – Youngstown Sheet & Tube for a short while and then worked for South Side Hospital until its closing. Later he was employed at St. Elizabeth Hospital until his retirement in 2003.

Johnnie was a quiet person who enjoyed watching golf, especially Tiger Woods. He also enjoyed watching football, Law & Order and Walker Texas Ranger.

He will truly be missed by his loving family.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his peace, his children, Coretta Pierce of Youngstown and Johnnie Pierce, Jr. of Arizona; stepdaughter, Diana Moncrief of Youngstown; his sister, Annie Hall all of Campbell; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two great-great-granchildren, 14 nephews, seven nieces and a host of family and friends.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Viola and Richard Miles; brothers, Adam, Jr., Hardy, Edward and Leo Pierce, Walter Miles and Freddie Adams; sisters, Geneva A. Beverly and Mary Govan; sisters-in-law, Helen Miles and Roberta Pierce; uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Friday, June 24, 2022 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.