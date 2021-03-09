Johnnie Mae Jones, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Ms. Johnnie Mae Jones, 73, of Lowellville, formerly of Cleveland Ohio, transitioned to eternal rest on February 28, 2021 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Johnnie Mae Jones was born May 24, 1947 in Cleveland, a daughter and one of six children born to Rev. James H. and Sally Mae Riley Robinson.

She was a graduate of Collinwood High School, attended Clarks Dressmaking and Tailoring School, Aenon Bible College, Pentwood Bible School and Christ United Theological School where she received her Associate Degree in Theology.

She worked as a seamstress/tailor at the Harry’s Big & Tall Store and was the owner/operator of Christ the King Uniforms USA for 35 years. Her expertise was in designing and constructing ecclesiastical garments. She retired in 2004.

Rev. Jones was a former member of the Pentecostal Church of Christ in Cleveland, where she was an ordained Elder. She served in the Sunday School department as assistant superintendent of the Junior School of Wisdom, community outreach and street ministry for 44 years. Since 2013, Rev. Jones was a member of New Vision New Day Church in Youngstown and an Elder of the church, serving as teacher for Children’s Church and Sunday School, Coordinator/Instructor for annual Vacation Bible School. She also served in community outreach ministry programs as it was her passion to reach souls for Christ.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her daughter, Co-Pastor Selena M. (Bishop Robert G.) Moore Jr., Streetsboro; her son, Raymund Lee (Donna) Jones, Youngstown; two brothers, Daniel J. (Karen) Robinson, Cleveland; James Henry (Joyce) Robinson II of Rocky Mt., South Carolina; one sister Elizabeth O’Neil, Sacramento California, one brother-in law Jimmy Lake Sr., Euclid; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, loving family, church family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Lawrence Fred Jones, Jr.; and two sisters, Betty J. Hicks and Shirley Ann Allen.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the New Vision New Day Church, 1970 Everett Avenue, Youngstown.

Funeral services immediately following at 10:00 a.m. Service will be livestream via New Vision New Day Church FB page and via www.youtube.com/Rgmoorejr.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

A Service of Love and Dignity provided by L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rev. Johnnie Mae Jones, please visit our floral store.