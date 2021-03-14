Johnnie Mae Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Johnnie Mae Jackson, 88, of Youngstown transitioned to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

​Mrs. Jackson was born December 22, 1932 in Alexander City, Alabama, a daughter of John and Elise Harrell Tuck.

She was a graduate of Laurel High School and was its Salutorian, receiving a full college scholarship.

Johnnie Mae worked for 27 years in central supply at St. Elizabeth Hospital, retiring in 1994.

A member of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, walking, cooking, canning and was known for her pound cakes.

​She will be sadly missed by her loving family, her husband, Thomas, whom she married in 1951; three children, Shirley Johnson and Trent (Gloria) Jackson both of Youngstown and Hiram (Shirley) Jackson of Campbell; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; a sister, Gloria Garner of Huntsville, Alabama and a host of other family and friends

​She was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by her parents; her son, Kelvin Jackson and two brothers, Billy and Austin Tuck.

​Viewing will be Monday, March 15, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private funeral services will follow for family only.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

