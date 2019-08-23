John William Davis Sr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. John William Davis Sr. who departed this life August 20, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Davis was born August 26, 1939 in Youngstown, a son of William and Helen Donlow Davis.

Mr. Davis was of the Baptist Faith and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, loved fishing, growing vegetables in pots, playing social card games, especially spades and tonk, watching old westerns and was an excellent cook.

He retired from Youngstown Steel Door and also enjoyed watching Soap Operas.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his children, Lamont Lundy and James Lundy of Youngstown, Vera Davis-Pierce (Kevin) of Campbell, Marilee Davis- Ramahi (Thaer) of Youngstown, Sabrina Davis of Campbell and John W. (Sabrina) Davis Jr. of Tennesee; a sister, Cora Mae Thomas of Youngstown; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Clarence Wallace and three sisters, Ruby Cheirs, Flossie Bankston and Marilee Wallace.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.