YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Reginald Dubose, 67, was called home to be with the Lord on March 10, 2023.

John Dubose was born in Ackerman, Mississippi on October 17, 1955, a son of the late Willie Triplett and Beth Elaine Dubose.

John was a father, grandfather, and a good friend. John had a good heart. He did not mind helping anyone if he was in the position to do so. He enjoyed eating, singing, listening to music, and watching movies. A few of his favorite foods were chicken (preferably fried), different kinds of nuts, and ice cream.

Before his illness, he enjoyed collecting and hauling scrap, which he liked to call “hustling.” Aside from this, he worked a variety of different jobs in his lifetime of which there are too many to name.

He did attend church at times in his life. He joined and became a member of the Oak Baptist Church though he didn’t attend regularly. However, one thing is for certain, he did have a relationship with God.

He leaves to cherish his memories, two sons, Quintin Buchanan of Youngstown, Ohio and John Buchanan, and a long time associate Ann Bennett also of Youngstown, Ohio. A daughter, Ebony Dubose, a brother, Kevin Dubose, two sisters, Patrice Dubose and Renee Dubose, and two grandchildren, Rosalinda Dubose and Ralphael Dubose, all of Houston, Texas. He also leaves behind two cousins, Kevin Ingram and Rhonda Robinson of Warren, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an uncle the late Robert Triplett

