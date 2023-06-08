HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Dr. John Matthew Blackwell, 74, of Hubbard, transitioned to his heavenly home on Monday, May 29, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Pastor Blackwell was born August 28, 1948 in Emporia, Virginia, a son of Clarence and Bessie Hawkins Blackwell.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Youngstown State University and his Phd in Theology from Ashland Theological Seminary.

He was Pastor of Courts of Praise C.O.G.I.C. and a member of the Ohio Central East Jurisdiction C.O.G.I.C. under Prelate Bishop David L. Herron.

He had been employed as a correctional officer and intake officer with the Ohio State Penitentiary.

He was an U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam and received a purple heart for his service.

He leaves to cherish his memory but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his beloved wife, the former Jeri Phillips, whom he married July 17, 1976; two children, John (Victoria) Blackwell, Jr. of Warren, Ohio and Kisharra (Richard) McBride of Youngstown; a foster daughter who was like a true daughter, Destiny; four grandchildren, Nadiyah, Austin, Dallas and Empress Blackwell; two sisters, Ruby Warren of Youngstown and Elizabeth Hunter of California; two brothers, Nathan Blackwell of Charlotte, North Carolina and Grady Eatmon of Buffalo, New York and a host of loving family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Cardenas and brothers, James Blackwell and Willie Eatmon.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Nevels Temple C.O.G.I.C., 939 Elm Street, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Officiating minister will be Prelate Bishop David L. Herron. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

