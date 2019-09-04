John Ivy Carter, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Rising Star Baptist Church for Mr. John Ivy Carter, 69, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Carter was born March 3, 1950 in Philadelphia, Mississippi, a son of Austin and Hazel Carter.

He was a graduate of YSU with a BS degree in Business Management.

A self-employed entrepreneur, John was a member of Rising Star Baptist Church, its Deacons Ministry, a counselor and a Bible study teacher.

He loved sports and was an avid Cleveland Browns and New York teams fan. John was a fashion trend setter and loved being with his family.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory his daughter, Jonae Carter and son, Craig Washington (Aurielle); the mother of his children, Jessica Woodbridge; granddaughter, Amari Washington all of Youngstown; siblings, Gary Carter of Tennessee, Vanessa Carter Blackshear of Youngstown, Linda Carter and Keith Carter both of New York and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William Carter and Sam Adams and two uncles, Henry Carter and James “O.D.” Burnside.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.