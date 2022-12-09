YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. John Henry Weaver, Jr., 76, of Youngtown, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and loving family.

Mr. Weaver was born February 20, 1946 in Lake City, Florida, a son of John H. Sr. and Essie Mae Smith Weaver.

He was a 1964 graduate of North High School and a U. S. Army veteran.

John had been employed with Delphi Packard Electric, retiring after years of service.

He was a member of Word and Music Ministries. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan (now known as the Washington Commanders), and Los Angeles Lakers. He enjoyed basketball, traveling and was active with his grandchildren.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to be thankful for his time shared with the family, his wife, the former Sandra Turnage; three sons, Terrance Chatman, John A. Weaver and Jason J. Weaver all of Youngstown; his sister, Gayle Weaver Brown of Columbus; 11 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ozell Weaver, Brenda Weaver, Linda Weaver and Bonnie Weaver.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Word and Music Ministries, 1451 Churchill Hubbard Rd., Youngstown, 44505. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Ministry of Comfort, Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 11, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.