John Henry Lumpkin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Fiddle/The Wind” Henry Lumpkin, Jr., 84, entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Mr. Lumpkin was born May 23, 1937 in Camilla, Georgia to John Henry, Sr. and Julia Spence Lumpkin.

He worked as a sanitation manager for many years with Continental Baking Company in Akron, Ohio.

He was a former member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where he was ordained as a deacon. He is currently a member of First Calvary Baptist Church.

He enjoyed singing, watching television and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by two children, Michael and Michelle.

Mr. Lumpkin is survived by one son, Terrence Lumpkin of Kent, Ohio; two daughters, Sheila Aekins of Columbus, Ohio and Sheri A. Lumpkin of Franklin Park, New Jersey; the mother of his children, Juanita Lumpkin of Franklin Park, New Jersey; two brothers, Julius “Bill” (Dora) Lumpkin of Kathleen, Georgia and Antonio “Tony” Lumpkin of Conyers, Georgia; five sisters, Hettie Mae Jackson of Youngstown, Ohio, Claretha Saffold, Almaree (David) Laster, Portia Harvey and Rosetta Lumpkin, all of Albany, Georgia; three grandchildren, Lydia Lumpkin and Evelyn Lumpkin, of Kent, Ohio and Yasmine Aekins of Columbus, Ohio; half-sister, Lucille (Jetson) Toombs of Camilla, Georgia; sister-in-law, Oria Lumpkin of Youngstown, Ohio; ex-daughter-in-law, Felicia Swango of Kent, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Mr. Lumpkin was also preceded in death by three brothers, John Frank Lumpkin, Lincoln Lumpkin and Eddie Lee Lumpkin and two sisters, Mamie Sue Willingham and Annette Lumpkin Wright.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow. Due to the pandemic, all guest are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

