John H. Perry, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. John H. Perry, Jr., 56 of Columbus, formerly of Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, April 11, 2021 with his loving family present.

John, also known as “Bake,” was born March 15, 1965 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late John H. Perry, Sr. and EyvonnePerry.

John graduated from Youngstown East High School in 1984 where he played football and he boxed for Pearl St. Mission.

Because of his love for kids, he selflessly mentored kids in athletics. John was known for his infectious smile and loving heart.

John was a hardworking and dedicated entrepreneur. He and his wife owned a construction company until he became ill. He was also affiliated with Ardyss Int., Round Table Ent, and BattleCatzEnt.

John loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he adored. He had a passion for cooking. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and watching sports.

Leaving to cherish his memory are his wife and the love of his life, Jeannette Hightower Perry; son, Ryan Powell; daughter, Jocelyn (Alan) Powell; siblings, Rosa Baker (Raymond) Shaw, LaShawnda Perry (Vernon) Spikes, Nikia Perry (Alex) Ford, Jamal Perry, all of Youngstown, Karlos Baker of Akron, LaVerne Baker and Montez Baker, both of Atlanta, Georgia; aunt, Puella Jordan of Columbus; grandchildren, Karsen and Kaileb Young, Rylain, Allisyn and Kailyn Powell, all of Columbus and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

John was a member of New Birth Christian Ministries in Columbus.

Viewing will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Christ Centered Church, 3300 Hudson Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511. A private family funeral will follow at 12:00 p.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For everyone’s health and safety, guests should not linger at the church after viewing.

