John Ellis “Big Johnny” Smith I, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Phillips Chapel C.M.E. Church for Mr. John Ellis Smith I, 64 of Youngstown, who entered eternal peace on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Smith, affectionately known as “Big Johnny”, was born August 21, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of James E., Jr. and Genolia Hightower Smith.

He was a 1975 graduate of North High School and had attended YSU.

He had worked with B.J. Alan as a line supervisor; Big Lots and Shapes Unlimited, Inc.

He was a member of Phillips Chapel CME Church, its Male Chorus and Trustee Ministry.

He was past President of the Resident Council, Men’s Fellowship Group and Grievance Committee at Briarfield Manor.

He was also a member of the BA’HA 5; assistant football coach for the Steel Valley Chargers Little League Football team, the Eagle Heights Academy, North Jr. High and East High football teams.

He enjoyed conversation with others, singing, the Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Pirates and the Lakers but most of all, he enjoyed being with his family and close friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Genolia Brooks of Youngstown; stepmother, Daphne Smith of California; seven children, John E. Smith II, Brandy (McClon) Lynch, and Jamyra Taylor all of Youngstown, Johnise L. (Brian) Benson of Boardman, Sheria Kitt of Sharon, PA, Jasmine J. Smith of Austintown and Jonqueal J. Smith of Tennessee; three stepchildren, Jaquala Johnson, Jermaine Mason and Donté Mason, both of Tennessee; 18 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, James E. Smith III of Youngstown and Derek (Judy) Smith of California; two stepbrothers, Brian Brooks of Las Vegas, Nevada and Bruce Brooks of Georgia; a stepsister, Adrienne Taylor of California and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; stepfather, Solomon Brooks; stepsister, Davene Smith; grandparents, James E., Sr. and Arrie Mae Smith and Bossie J. and Willa Mae Hightower.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 21 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

