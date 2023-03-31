YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, March 26, 2023, John Edward Burroughs, 72, departed this life to enter the heavens above.

Known to family and friends as “JB”, John was born January 10, 1951, in Gosport, Alabama.

He was a 1969 graduate of Youngstown East High School and Harding Business College.

John worked as a steel press worker at US Steel in Youngstown and physical security at Callex in Campbell.

As a member of military service from May 1971 – March 1973, John received an honorable discharge after serving in the U.S. Army as an army clerk typist during the Vietnam War from January 1972 – December 1972, earning the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal (with 1 Oakleaf Cluster) and 15th Unnamed Campaign Ribbon.

As the patriarch, John was an honored, beloved, proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. As a brother and uncle, his protective nature was unquestionable and reflective in the love he received in return from his sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.

His heart and arms were always open to offer support, encouragement and love to those he held near and dear to his heart. Known for his ability to fix anything, his family and friends always knew they could count on him to repair any car, truck, or situation. His love of lawn care led John to become a dependable local landscaper for his family and friends. Lovingly called Grand-dad, he was unmatched, providing care for DeShaun, Aubrey, and Markell like only he could.

Left to cherish lifelong memories and continue his legacy are his children, Sandra J. Anderson of Youngstown, Robert G. Anderson of Raleigh, North Carolina, Tanisha N. Bowman of Hampton, Virginia, John E. Stanford of Youngstown, Akesha J. Bowman of Atlanta, Georgia, James S. Stanford of Youngstown and Johnnelle (Antonio) M. Reed, Pastor Jeffrey (Tiffany) Stanford of Warren, Alesha L. Rivers of Youngstown, Leodius Clark of Youngstown, Tamika Jones of Youngstown, Lee Jones of Youngstown and Desmond Clark of Youngstown; siblings, Thelma, Bea, Walter and Lester, all of Youngstown; grandchildren, Shanique, Orenzo, Vera and Chanel, Armani, Chelsea, Monroe, Aderus, Kortez, Jalen, Jordan, Jazmin, Malia, Kyla, Braquan, J’waun, DeQuayla, Jalyssa, Jalaina, Daniel, Janiah, Julianna, DeShaun, DeShyra, Makaela, Mykel, Makiya, Anton, Asaan, Chastidy, Christian, Grayson, Maurice, Markell, Taraji, A’lexis, Per’Asia, Lee, Derrick, Derricka, A’Laji, Desmond, Destiny, Nathaniel, Genelle White, Hattie Marrow, Ashley Marrow, Jalen M. Marrow and Malik Marrow and an extended host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Hattie Lee and Oscar Pickett and grandchildren, Braylen, Angel and Lexus, Lois Anderson, Karen E. Stanford and Beatrice P. Bowman.

Visitation will be Friday, March 31, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with services following at 11:00 a.m., at the L.E. Black Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Edward “JB” Burroughs, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 2 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.