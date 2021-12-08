YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. John E. Drummond, Sr., 73, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Oasis Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Youngstown, Ohio, surrounded by loved ones.

Mr. Drummond, who was affectionately known as “Papa”, was born November 1, 1948, to J. B. Drummond, Sr. and Ola Mae Mallory-Drummond.

He was a 1968 graduate of South High School and a graduate of NCST.

He was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Prior to retiring in 2002, John was employed with BJ Alan Fireworks as a maintenance technician for over 20 years. John was a self-taught electrician and mechanic as well.

He was a member of the Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, where he acted as usher, audio tech, maintenance and Sunday service van driver, before falling ill.

John will be remembered as a devoted Dallas Cowboy and LA Lakers fan who had a love for working on cars, gardening and utilizing his skills to build and fix things. Most importantly, John loved spending quality time with his children, grandchildren and good friends. He had a bright smile, cool personality and caring nature that is truly going to be missed.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his children, Nicole Drummond of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Michael Brooks of Columbus, Jamillah (Aric) Drummond-Franklin of Campbell, John Drummond, Jr. and Marlon Drummond, of Youngstown and Jennifer Drummond of Girard; 19 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and two bonus daughters, Wilasia and Surender Sanders, who he loved dearly. He also leaves behind his siblings, LC (Marguerite) Drummond, Sr., Howard Mitchell, Jr., Stanley Croom and Janice (Eddie) Walton, all of Youngstown, JB (Jeanne) Drummond of Aubrey, Texas, Bobby Croom of West Palm Beach, Florida and Jerry (Jenaire) Croom of Austintown; sisters-in-law, Norma Jean Drummond of Youngstown and Shawn Drummond of Elyria; his nephew, Chief Master Sergeant Fred H. Drummond, Jr., whom he was close to and his good friends, Willie Oliver, Sr. and Rev. Gary Rozier. Lastly, he leaves behind his special friend, Cynthia Drummond, his “grand dog”/companion Leo and a host of family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Fred H. Drummond, Sr. and Leon Drummond, Sr. and nephew, Marcus Drummond.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips, & Holden Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

The family would like to thank the amazing teams at Oasis, Transitions Health Hospice and Mercy Health for their hard work and dedication in caring for John.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.