CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. John A. Shaw, Sr., 87, departed this life Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Austintown Healthcare Center.

Mr. Shaw was born January 23, 1935, in Pellum, Georgia, a son of George and Irene Monroe Shaw.

He was a high school graduate and attended several trade schools.

He was a United States Navy veteran, serving on the USS Midway.

He was also employed at General Motors Lordstown as a supervisor for 25 years.

He was a member of Shepherd’s Chapel Television Ministry.

He loved cars and fishing, was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and a longtime CB fan whose handle was “Rawbones.”

He leaves to mourn his passing and his legacy, his wife, Linda B. Shaw; three daughters, Cynthia (Charles) Mitchell of Glendale, Arizona, Joan (George) Thomas of Campbell and Angelia Shaw; a son, John, Jr. (Dionne) Shaw of Columbus; 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Victor Shaw; three brothers, George, Raymond and Fred Shaw; a sister, Mary Shaw and a granddaughter, Sade Shaw.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home, with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John A Shaw, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 19 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.