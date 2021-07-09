Joe Lewis Bernard IV, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Joe Lewis Bernard IV, 21, departed this life June 18, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

Joe was born June 7, 2000 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Joseph III and Shanetia McGraw.

He loved baseball, football, music, playing the drums, being with his family and was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.

He leaves to cherish his memories his parents, two sisters, Javaya and Joelz McGraw; a brother Jorell McGraw his grandparents, Bernard Jr. (Denise) Pritchard of Girard, Ohio; his grandmothers, Rosalind McGraw of Youngstown and Samantha McGraw of Columbus, Ohio; great-grandparents Leonetta Pritchard, Pearl Hunt and James McGraw all of Youngstown; three aunts, two uncles and great-aunts Loretta Pritchard, Patricia Coleman and Carol A. Benson and a great-uncle Tyron Benson and a host of other aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his great-uncle Bert Pritchard; his great-grandfather, Bernard Pritchard Sr. and other great-uncles; Leon and Johnny Johnson.

Services are private.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joe, please visit our floral store.

