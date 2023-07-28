STOW, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. JoAnn Sutton, 67, of Stow, transitioned to eternal rest on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Fairlawn.

Ms. Sutton was born March 10, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of Claude O. Green and Emma L. Sutton but was raised by Johnnie L. and Annie Mae Ellis.

She was a 1974 graduate of McDonald High School.

She worked as a crane operator for 11 years with L. T. V. Steel and had worked at Wetzel Inc.

JoAnn was a former member of Valley Baptist Church in Niles.

She was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and loved gardening, old school music, dancing, roller skating, watching TV (especially old movies), her cat Oreo, and she loved being with her family.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory, three children, Tonette N. Sutton of Cincinnati, Donisha J. Sutton of Akron and Gary S. Honeywood, Jr. of Warren; four grandchildren, December, Keelland, Akey’la, and Jhera’Myah; her siblings Charles, John, Robert, Amos, Bobby, Dwayne, Alex, Andre, Debbie, Cynthia, Carolyn, Norma and Pat; her life companion, Gary Honeywood, Sr. of Warren; and a host of loving family and friends.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by six brothers, James, Jessie, Claude, Jr., Ellis, Anthony, and Jerry; and one sister Cheryl.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 31, 2023, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Memorial services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Guests are asked to wear masks.

The family wishes to thank the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Fairlawn for all their care and concern for JoAnn.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of JoAnn Sutton, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.