YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Joann Radney, 66, of Youngstown, transitioned from her earthly to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Radney was born October 28, 1956 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Frankie Mae Kelly Radney.

She was a 1974 graduate of South High School. After graduating from South High, she attended Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh, and graduated from Youngstown State University with a BA degree in Nursing.

Joann had been employed for over 25 years with Northside Hospital.

She was a member of Phillips Chapel C.M.E. Church. She enjoyed fishing, reading, cooking shopping, watching TV and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her sister, Marilyn Harmon of Ashtabula; her stepmother, Janice Radney; two half- brothers, Byron Radney of Indiana and Keith Harris of Columbus; and a host of family and friends.

Besides her father, Joseph Radney; mother and stepfather, Frankie Mae and Frank Greenwood; she was preceded in death by her brother, Eddie Radney; half siblings, Kim Radney-Yandel and Keith Radney.

Visitation will be Friday, October 20, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Guest are asked to wear masks.

