Joann “JoJo” Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “For we walk by faith, not by sight: We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:7-8

Joann Thomas, daughter of the late Retha Mae Howard and Johnnie B. Howard, was born October 8, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio.

She transitioned from this life to her heavenly home on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio.

Joann was a graduate of South High School and was affectionately called “Mama Jo.”

She had been employed as a youth leader for over ten years with the Mahoning County Children Services. She formed her own drill team at Westlake Terrace out of her love for children.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Theresa Howard; brother, Johnnie Howard, Jr.; granddaughters, N’Deya Davis and Angel Henderson; special friends, Brenda Moore and Byron Henderson and a host of aunts and uncles.

To cherish her memories and legacy, she leaves her children, Aretha (Paul) Thomas of Youngstown, Cedric Henderson of Austintown and Nicole (Garett) Henderson of Youngstown; siblings, Lisa Howard and Ronnie (Cecilia) Howard, both of Youngstown; grandchildren, Tra-Mane Thomas, Ty’vaun Thomas, Garett Johnson, Jr. and Jason Johnson, all of Youngstown, Kai’Marie Henderson of Austintown and Dominic Henderson, of Columbus; aunts, Minnie McKinney and Deloris Moore, both of Youngstown. She also leaves her sisters & brothers in Christ, Leroy Braxton, Tina Barclay, Penny Tomlin and Tyra (Joe) Brodie, all of Youngstown, Todd (Brandi) Larsen of Boardman, Johnny Murray of Akron, De’Ondrea Watkins of Liberty Township and Joanne Hobard of Campbell and her bonus children, Bria Richardson, Keyshawn Johnson and Antonio Gibbs, Sr., all of Youngstown, Briasia Barcley of Columbus, Tadashia (Javaughn) Tucker of Mississippi and her best friend, Elsa Munoz.

Joann loved the Lord, her family, cookouts, gambling, music and dancing and had a sincere passion of helping others, no matter what it was. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. and the funeral will follow after on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Greater Life Church 1900 Canfield Road Youngstown, OH 44511.

Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing. Service of love and dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

