YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Jo Annette May Sims, aalso known as JoAnn Mays Sims, 73, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Ms. Sims was born April 24, 1950 in Youngtown, a daughter of Dock Sr. and Leora Scott Mays.

She was a 1969 graduate of East High School and had been employed as a nutrician specialist for over 30 years with North and Southside Hospitals, retiring in September 2018.

She was a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

JoAnn enjoyed watching western movies, playing cards, cooking – especially baking 7-Up pound cakes. She was also an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories three children, Alvin Sims, Tina Sims and Sharla Sims; a brother, Dock Mays; two sisters, Virginia Mays and Nisi Mays; 15 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Bruce Sims, Jr.; a brother, Fred Mays and a sister, Mary Foster.

Visitation will be Monday, September 18, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jo Annette “JoAnn” Simmons, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.