YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We regret to announce the passing of Mr. Jimmy C. Riley, who passed away peacefully on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Jim was born August 7, 1950, in Rockford, Alabama, a son of Rillis and Annie Floyd Riley.

He graduated from North High School with a scholarship to Arizona State University. Jim went on to graduate from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering.

Jim was formerly employed at Delphi Packard Electric, retiring after 36 years of dedicated service.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Jim was a Girls’ Softball, and a Boys’ Baseball and Football Coach for over 30 years.

In his free time, Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching football and spending quality time with his family and friends, which brought him joy and relaxation. He also loved working in the family club and hosting Family Reunions.

He loved the Lord and was a Deacon, who was true to his calling, as he had a mission to serve others in their time of need. His positivity made him a cherished and loyal figure of the community.

He leaves to cherish in his memory his loving wife, Geneva, whom he married on September 12, 1981; his children, Linda (Ricardo) Quick, Taunza Haynes, Deenie Riley (Maria) and Jimmy (Jessica) Riley II; his grandchildren, Ronald Adams II, Dontez Quick, Daeja Quick, Jalynn Riley, Janaya Riley and Jimmy Riley III; his great-grandchildren, Za’Niyah Adams and Zoey Adams; his siblings, Larry Riley, Elston Riley and Pamela Baineses; his brother-in-laws, Albert Byrd and Jerome Muhammad; his sister-in-laws, Marianne Muldrow, Jeanette Miller, Kisha Cathy and Karon (Leonard) Cradle; his mother-in-law, Marlie Byrd; his aunts, Bishop Minnie Floyd and Mary Lois Floyd and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Benjamin Riley and Tommy Riley.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, OH 44505. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m.

Jimmy Riley will be dearly missed by all who knew him, but his legacy will live on through his family, friends, and colleagues.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 3 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.