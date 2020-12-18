Jewel Dean Jennings, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Jewel Dean Jennings, 89, of Youngstown, was escorted to her heavenly home by Celestial Angels on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Mrs. Jennings was born March 27, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of John H. and Mozelle Williams Lewis.

She had been employed with the Board of Elections.

Jewel was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

Her husband, the late Rev. Joseph H. Jennings, was former pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church and Jewel had served as First Lady. She also was active with the culinary ministry and Minister’s Wives. She was a Grand Associate Matron of Elizabeth Grand Chapter O.E.S., Past Royal Matron of Minerva Ct. #5 O.A, Past Most Worthy Grand Matron of Ruth Ct. #23 Daughters of Sphinx, and Past P.M.E.R. of Rollins Memorial College #24 – R.S.S. #24; and a member of the American Red Cross.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memories, her daughter, Jacqulyn Arrington of Washington, DC; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Gwendolyn Sampson of Madison, Illinois; and a host of loving family and friends.

Besides her parents and her husband of over 70 years, Rev. Joseph Jennings, who passed away March 28, 2020; she was preceded in death by her brother, John H. Lewis, Jr. and three sisters, Irene Clark, Katherine Waller and Missie Johnson.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc., 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, OH 44505

Services will be private.

