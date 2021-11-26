Jessie Shields, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Jessie Shields, 70, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mr. Shields was born September 10, 1951 in Youngstown, a son of Jessie, Sr. and Norma Shields.

He was an independent truck driver.

Jessie enjoyed automobiles, was a truck enthusiast, loved to talk on CB radios and an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory, three children, Eric (Carla) Shields of South Carolina, Derrick Shields of Youngstown and Yolanda (Ronn) Chapman of Dublin; eight grandchildren, Eric, Jr., Rolicia, Ekayla, Ronn Jr., Dustyn, Aryonna, Lilliana and Jeremiah; three great-grandchildren, Ralynn, Emarre and Eric III; sister, Marion Sherman of Youngstown; his godson, Brent Wainwright and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Brenda Jackson.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the funeral home.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 28, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.