Jessie Dandridge, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday November 22, 2019, at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, for Mrs. Jessie Dandridge 92, who transitioned to her Heavenly Home November 11, 2019.

Mrs. Dandridge was born August 4, 1927 in Como, MS, a daughter of William and Evelena Callicut Hardin.

She had been employed and retired from Youngstown City Schools in the Custodial Department.

She was one of the founding members of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church where she served in the Mission, Choir, Nursing and Wednesday Prayer Band Ministry. She was also President of both the Nurses Guild and the Children’s Choir.

She leaves to cherish her memories and legacy seven children: Lena (Anthony) Jones of Youngstown, Josephine (Samuel) Robinson of Hubbard, Cowillie (Cleveland) Wilder, John Willie (Karen) Dandridge, Mack Henry Dandridge, Phillis Ann Dandridge with whom she made her home and Claudy Edward Dandridge all of Youngstown; three sisters: Eddie Mae Reed of Springfield, Ohio, Christine Jackson of Topeka, KS and Mattie V. Davis of Chicago, Illinois; a brother Ralph Hardin of Lowellville, Ohio; 85 grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren and Jessie Hardin who was like a son to her.

Besides her parents and husband John Henry Dandridge, she was preceded in death by a son who died at birth, a daughter Eveline Ballard; two sisters: Joada Clay and Martha Eldridge; four brothers: Bennie, William, Roosevelt and Ethel Hardin; two grandchildren: Cedric Robinson and Mack Dandridge; a great-grandchild who died at birth.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements where entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.