Jesse M. Perkins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Jesse M. Perkins, 90, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Perkins was born August 11, 1929 in Deckard Tennessee, the son of Nathaniel and Jessie Ikart Perkins.

Jesse moved from Tennessee to Youngstown, Ohio in 1947.

He married the love of his life, Ethel M. Barnes, on March 22,1952 in Youngstown.

Jesse was a very hard worker and retired after 45 years from LTV – Republic Steel where he served as a union representative. While working with LTV, he worked in the shipping department and was a pipe tester. He also did side jobs of painting homes.

Jesse was a lover of music and jazz music was his passion.

He was a long time member of New Hope Baptist Church.

He adored his family and was a wonderful provider.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his eternal peace, two daughters, Michele Cole of Titusville, Florida and Tonya Foster of Oak Park, Michigan; his son and caregiver, Lamont (Jeannie) Perkins of Youngstown; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Billie Jones and a brother, John Wayne (Caroline) Perkins both of Tennessee and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his beautiful wife, Ethel; two sisters, Georgia Dale and Wausie Dean and two brothers, Oscar Thomas and Eugene Perkins.

Visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, private funeral services will be held following the visitation hour. Please wear your masks and practice social distancing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jesse M. Perkins, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 22, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: