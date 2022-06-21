YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Jesse Jackson Kellum, 34, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal life on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Mr. Kellum was born April 17, 1988 in Warren, a son of Pamela Rae Kellum who passed away shortly after his birth and was raised by Deborah Ann Spiva.

He was a 2006 graduate of Warren G. Harding.

He had worked as a server at Perkins Restaurant.

Jesse enjoyed and loved animals as a child and dreamed of being a veterinarian. He was creative and loved gardening and working alongside friends at Flying High.

Mr. Kellum is survived by his mother, Deborah A. Spiva of Youngstown; three brothers, Jason, Jonathan and Joshua Kellum, all of Atlanta, Georgia; two sisters, Stephanie (Ryan) Gilchrist of Youngstown and Nichole Spiva-McCrory of Atlanta, Georgia and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jesse Jackson Kellum, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.