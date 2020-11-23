Jerry N. Casey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Jerry N. Casey entered eternal rest on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Casey was born April 27, 1944, in Roanoke, Virginia, a son of John and Florence Kasey Casey.

He attended North High School.

Jerry had worked as a mechanic at the Austintown Coil Plant, retiring after 30 years. He then worked at Boardman Walmart for 15 years.

He attended Youngstown Zion Dominion Ministries which he truly loved.

Jerry was an avid golfer, golfing with the G. E. Golf League. He loved to bowl starting with the G. E. Mixed League, Swans Bowling League and finally Monday Nite Mixed League.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but refrain from his suffering, his beloved wife, the former Shirley Diggs, whom he married February 13, 1971; three children, Terri of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Richard of Columbus and Geri Lynn of Youngstown; 14 grandchildren, including Kiara, whom he helped to raise; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Donald (Oh’ki) of Richmond, Virginia, David and George both of Roanoke, Virginia; a sister, Lillie Hickman of Roanoke, Virginia; two loving sisters-in-law, D. Jean Crawford and Elaine Casey of Salem, Virginia; two Godchildren, Britinie Lindsay and Marquita McWilson and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Besides his parents, Jerry was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by his son, Jerry, Jr.; his brothers, John, Roger and Alvin and sisters, Gloria Starkey and Ann Casey and Aunt Annie.

Visitation will be Monday, November 23, 2020, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private funeral services will be held for family only following visitation.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

