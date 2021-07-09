Jerry Michael Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Jerry Michael Sutton, 67, of Youngstown transitioned to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Sutton was born June 29, 1954 in Youngstown, a son of Willie M. Smith and Emma Sutton.

He was a 1972 graduate of The Rayen School and received his Bachelor of Accounting Degree from Youngstown State University.

Jerry was a well known CPA (Certified Public Accountant) in our area and surrounding areas.

Jerry grew up in the Antioch Baptist Church where he served as chairman of the Trustee Ministry for many years, and a member of the No. II Usher Ministry.

He held the positions of Previous Exalted Ruler of Buckeye Elks Lodge # 73; past Grand Exalted Ruler of I.B.P.O.E. of W. and a member of Rising Sun Lodge # 90 P.H.A. Jerry was a member of the Roberts Deliberating Club and had been inducted into the Ebony Lifeline Hall of Fame.

He had coached youth basketball, baseball and softball. Jerry enjoyed sports–golf, basketball and was an avid Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Indians fan.

He will always be remember by those who sincerely loved him, his wife, the former Lynette Jackson, whom he married June 28, 1980; three children, Dr. Jazmine (Councilman Julius) Oliver, Danielle Sutton and Jerry (Emily) Sutton II, all of Youngstown; nine grandchildren, Daveon, Alaya, Jada, Danika, D’Asia, D’Allen, Jerry III, Jordan and Julius; his only uncle, Willie J. Sutton of Clinton, Maryland; stepmother, Christine Smith of Youngstown; six brothers, Charles (Veronica) Sutton of Hubbard, Willie (Kelly) Smith of Girard, Robert Scott of Youngstown, John Scott of Akron, Amos Scott of Charlotte, North Carolina and Marshall Smith of Atlanta, Georgia; six sisters, Patricia Shorter of Phoenix, Arizona, Latrail Miller and Devetia Miller (Jesse), both of Youngstown, JoAnn Sutton of Akron, Cynthia Smith of Austintown and Norma Jean (Eugene) Matthews of North Lima; brothers-in-love, Orbie (Denise) Jackson and Ben (Darlene) Jackson and dear friends, Edward White, Earnest White, Sam Fant and Randolph Dotson.

He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Willie and Violet Smith; mother and stepfather, Emma and Robert Scott; grandmother, Mary Smith; grandparents who raised him, John and Pinkie Sutton and best friend, David Worth.

A walk thru will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 11 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Monday, July 12, 2021 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

In lieu of floral tributes, the family requests that donations be made to the Youngstown Rayen Early College, 20 W. Wood Street, Youngstown.

