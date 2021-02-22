Jerry Lampley, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Jerry Lampley, Sr., 69 of Youngstown, transitioned from this earthly life on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mr. Lampley was born August 4, 1951 in Burnt Corne, Alabama, a son of Jessie, Sr. and Eula White Lampley.

He was a 1971 graduate of North High School and received certification from Youngstown State University as a Therapeutic Worker (TPW).

He was a member of Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, its Men’s Day Choir and food pantry.

He enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, music, coin collecting and fishing.

Jerry leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his peace, his wife, the former Marie Smith whom he married August 24, 2019; two children, LeAnn (Cornelius) Lampley-Laster and Jerry (Deonna) Lampley, Jr., both of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Andrew, Aaron and Ashanti; two granddoggies, Giuseppe and Lazzarro; his sister, Margie Roller and his brother, Cicero (Sheila) Lampley, both of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Wendy Grace-Lampley; his brothers, Richard Lampley, Sr. and Jessie Lampley, Jr. and his sisters, Emma Rea White and Elaine Lampley-Crankfield

Visitation will be 10:00 am on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

