Jerry Haynes, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Tod Homestead Cemetery Chapel for Mr. Jerry Haynes, 83 of Youngstown, who peacefully entered eternal rest on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

Mr. Haynes was born March 21, 1936 in Cottageville, South Carolina, a son of Jay and Annie Manago Haynes.

He had been employed with the maintenance department of Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority.

Jerry attended Mt. Gilead Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, fishing and the Cleveland Browns.

His wife, the former Leola Washington, whom he married July 10, 1958, passed away March 28, 1998.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory his niece, Dorothea Farrar; great-nieces, Yanice Farrar and Yakita Williams, all of Newburgh, New York; his caregiver, Marie Floyd of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Marcie Haynes and Ruby Farrar.

Visitation will be from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. at Tod Homestead Cemetery on Monday, September 16, with a funeral service at 1:00 in the cemetery chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A special “Thank You” to Jerry’s caregivers: Marie Floyd, Cierra Howard, and Jamese Perry.

