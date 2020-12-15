Jerome Hartley, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Jerome Hartley, Sr. 75; departed this life December 6, 2020 at Hospice House Poland, Ohio.

Mr. Hartley was born January 1, 1945 in Youngstown a son of James Sr. and Clara Martin Hartley.

He was a 1963 graduate of North High School and was an Air Force Veteran.

He had been employed at Lordstown General Motors as a supervisor for 33 years.

He loved fishing, working out, doing yard work and being with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy his loving wife of 50 years the former Jennevia Burney; two sons Jerome Jr. of Youngstown and Jason Anthony Hartley of Columbus, Ohio, his sisters, Darnell (Ralph) Jefferson of Southfield, Michigan and Janice Hartley Cox of Alabama; a brother James Hartley Jr. of Oklahoma; a granddaughter Javonna Hartley and two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew Brian Jefferson.

Visitation will be Tuesday December 15, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private funeral services for the family will follow.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guest do not linger after viewing.

