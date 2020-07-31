Jerome Darnell Kitchen, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Jerome Darnell Kitchen, 45, of Youngstown, took flight to his Heavenly home on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Kitchen, affectionately known as “Rapture and Jskinny”, was born August 5, 1974 in Youngstown, a son of William Sr. and Crystal Womack Kitchen.

He was a 1992 graduate of South High School and its last prom king and attended Sawyer Business College in Pennsylvania.

A devoted member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, Jerome enjoyed nature, writing music, spending time with his family, and watching action movies. He wrote several books entitled “For My Daughters”, “God in Hip Hop” and was presently working on a novel. He recorded several albums, one being “Spare Me Lord”. Jerome also recorded two songs with his daughter, Jalaya. He was an avid San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Lakers fan.

Jerome leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his mother and father; four children Jalaya Kitchen, Joshlyn Kitchen, Matthew Kitchen and Jahneka Taylor; two sisters, Stacey Ann Kitchen and Helen “DeeDee” Womack Rozier; a grandson, Jaheed Taylor; his godfather, David Cole and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Gerald Williams; and brother, William Kitchen, Jr.

Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private funeral services will follow for family only. Face masks are required and social distancing is requested.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

