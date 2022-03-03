YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jermaine Kareem Hooker, Sr. departed this life on Thursday, February 10, 2022 in Chandler, Arizona from a lengthy battle of cancer.

Mr. Hooker was born November 14, 1973 in Queens, New York, born to John E. Collins and Hazel A. Hooker.

Jermaine went to The Rayen School and received his GED years later.

He was employed with Chandler Regional Hospital, Circle K and The Donut Peddler prior to his illness.

He was a talented artist and had a love for music. Jermaine loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was a passionate diehard fan of the artist formerly known as Prince. He also was a fan of the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys in support of his son.

Jermaine leaves to cherish his memory, his mother; his children, Marquis Harris of Youngstown, Jermaine Hooker, Jr., Marquel and Marcus Hooker, all of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Malik Hooker of Atlanta, Georgia, Alexander Turner of Grove City Pennsylvania and Dominic Phillips, Jermea and Jaiden Hooker, all of Youngstown; nine children of whom he reared; his fiancé, Katrina Harden of Chandler, Arizona; four grandchildren and one on the way; siblings, Robert Mitchell IV of Paramount, California, Kerri Hooker and Alexander Mitchell, Sr., both of Youngstown, Sarah Hooker of Cleveland and Zulema Hooker of Concord, North Carolina; Godchild, Shatille Bailey of Columbus; four close friends, Reginald Bailey, Ayanna Walker, Denita Harris and Chauncey Dothard all of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; his father who reared him, Robert Mitchell III; two uncles, Joseph and Tee Hollaway; two cousins, Barbara Freeman and Mike Jackson and sister-in-law, Kyona D. Hooker.

Friends may pay their respect to the family between 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church. Private Memorial Services will be held for immediate family only at 11:00 a.m.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

