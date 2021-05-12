Jermaine Darnell Stroughter, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Jermaine Darnell Stroughter, 41, transcended to his heavenly home Monday, May 3, 2021.

Jermaine was born June 12, 1979 in Youngstown a son of Eddie B., Sr. and Cora Ann Clayton Stroughter.

Jermaine was known as “Dark” by his family and friends.

He attended the Youngstown City Schools System and had been employed Mor X Industries as a Press Operator.

He was an avid card player, loved shooting pool and being with family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory and cherish his legacy his five children, Jermaine Stroughter, Jr., Tylor Stroughter and Nyema Whisel, all of Youngstown, Jeremih Stroughter of New Jersey and Chanel Davis of Farrell, Pennsylvania; four siblings, Mrs. Deanna (Chauncey) Dothard of Youngstown, Ohio, Yolanda Stroughter and Eddie B. Stroughter, Jr., both of Columbus, Ohio and Caul Jones of Dallas, Texas; a granddaughter, Ne’Omi Jennings; three aunts, three uncles, 17 nieces and nephews, 22 great-nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Waiting at Heaven’s gates with open arms are his mother, grandparents, three aunts, two uncles, three cousins and a great-niece.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at L.E. Black Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, Ohio. Private services will be for the family only at 11:00 a.m.

Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing for the health and safety of others, and not to linger at the funeral home after viewing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jermaine Darnell Stroughter “Dark”, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.