Jerbrail W. M. Grhim-Harvey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Jerbrail W. M. Grhim-Harvey, 31, of Youngstown departed this life on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Jerbrail was born October 31, 1989 in Youngstown, Born to Stephanie D. Harvey and Gerald W. Harvey (Kenneth D Sims).

Jerbrail completed his high school education by obtaining his GED, went on to become a certified carpenter and he recently found work in the construction field.

Growing up Jerbrail was a champion in any sport he played, at a young age he played football for the Penguins and Northside Knights, traveled state to state competing in basketball tournaments and began to gain attention from many scouts and coaches. He also enjoyed chess, cars, jewelry, spending time with his children and family, and had a beautiful smile that he shared with the world. He was a jokester with a charismatic personality and loved to make others happy around him.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his parents; six children, Jerbrail, Jr., Nia, Jahmir, Jamon, Gabriella and Bella; his siblings, Jayaira and Desiree Grhim-Harvey, Stepheon and Jennifer Goncalves and Jherilyn Shaw; his grandmothers, Anna G. Grhim and Diane Sims; a bonus mom Kari Dotts and a host of loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Latoyia Sow; brother, David Clinkscale and grandparents, James and Nellie Harvey, William Grhim, Emma R. Gardner, Pauletta Foster and Kenneth D Buggs.

Private services were held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at The L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

