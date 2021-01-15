Jennifer Denise Lampley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Jennifer Denise Lampley, 48, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at her home with her family at her side.

Ms. Lampley was born November 10, 1972 in Youngstown, a daughter of Jessie Jr. and Elzenia Hunt Lampley.

She was a 1990 Graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown State and Wayne State (Detroit, MI) Universities, receiving her CDA in Early Childhood Development.

She was administrative assistant and teacher with Tender Care Achievement Center.

She was a member of Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, its Sunday School Secretary, youth church leader, Vacation Bible School worker and former member of the Buds of Promise.

Jennifer was an avid reader and enjoyed mentoring children.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal life with Christ, her mother, Elzenia; a son, Justin Alan Lampley; two beloved nephews, Jordan DuBose and Jairus DuBose all of Youngstown and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and her sister, Jessica A. Lampley DuBose.

Friends may view on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger after viewing.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

