Jeffrey Trent Griffin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Jeffrey Trent Griffin, 60, of Youngstown departed this life on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Griffin was born September 24, 1960 in Youngstown, a son of Jasper P. and Audrey A. Wynn Griffin.

He was a graduate of North High School.

He had been employed with Paragon Industries and Process Development Corporation.

Jeffrey loved his family and had a great sense of humor. He was a member of the Sharonline Stop 25 Club, a Cleveland Browns fan, and was an avid George Clinton Funkadelic fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory and celebrate his life, two daughters, Andrea Griffin of Youngstown and Angel Griffin of Columbus; three grandchildren. Lamar Underwood, LaMyah Griffin and King Xavier Sincer Brown; his niece and caregiver, Domonique Venable who was like a daughter to him; cousins who were like siblings, Denise Wynn, Monica Wynn and Jason Wynn and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Edward and Maria Wynn, and General and Fannie Griffin; his companion, Pamela Robinson; cousins, Luwana Griffin, Jasper P. Griffin, Theodore E. Wynn, Sean P. Griffin and Shane P. Griffin.

A walk through will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services for the family will follow.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

