Jeffrey K. Phillips, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Jeffrey K. Phillips, 44, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal rest with his Heavenly Father, Monday, April 19, 2021.

​Jeff as he was affectionately known was born October 26, 1976 in Youngstown, a son of James Jr. and Lynn R. Williams Phillips.

He attended Calvary Christian Academy, North Jr. High and East High Schools.

He attended Youngstown State University majoring in business management.

He attended Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church.

Jeff had an infectious smile that would warm your soul when you met him. He was a charismatic person and he will be sadly missed.

​He leaves to mourn his passing, but to find comfort in his eternal peace, his mother of Youngstown; his son, Jeffrey Reid of Columbus; brother, James (Colleen Reed) Phillips III of Springfield; aunt, Carolyn Williams of Youngstown; two uncles, Pastor Larry (Pastor Ruby) Phillips of Simpsonville, South Carolina and Randolph (Beverly) Phillips of Bluefield, West Virginia; godparents, Earnest and Lenora White; cousins who were as close as brothers and sisters, Minister Michael (Robin) Williams and Min. Felicia Williams all of Youngstown, Katrina Williams of Winter Garden, Florida and Janice (Anthony) Jackson of Houston, Texas and a host of dear family and friends.

​He was preceded in death by father; grandparents, James Sr. and DenniePhillips and Floyd and Bessie Coston; uncles, Michael Phillips and Min. James Williams.

​Visitation will be Thursday, April 30, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private Services will follow for the family.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked please wear mask and observe social distancing. For the safety and health of everyone, please do not linger at the funeral home following visitation. There will be live streaming on the website of L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral and Facebook.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 28, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.