Jeannie Thompson, Warren, Ohio

L.E. Black Phillips & Holden Funeral Home

November 23, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Jeannie Thompson, Warren, Ohio-obit
More from MyValleyTributes

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Jeannie Thompson, 63, of Warren, transitioned to eternal life on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Ms. Thompson was born February 8, 1958 in Warren, a daughter of James E. and Geneva C. Thompson. 

She was a 1976 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Toledo in 1980.  

She began her career as a licensed social worker for Trumbull County Children’s Services.  She then went on to Kent State University to work as a social worker in their Upward Bound Program. 

A member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, Jeannie was a member of the Prayer Ministry, Sunday School Teacher, worked with the Youth of the Church, was a member of the Pastoral Anniversary Committee, an Altar Evangelist and had worked with Sis. Rita Wagner in the Veleda Sisterhood.

Jean had a number of interests and hobbies including extensive traveling, shopping, was a movie buff, an avid reader and a diehard Green Bay Packers fan.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her sister, Joy (Richard) Hall of East Orange, New Jersey; a brother, Jack (Cheryl) Thompson of Warren; nieces and nephews, Jordan Thompson, Justin Thompson, Richard “RJ” Hall, Jared Hall, Clark Thompson, Janelle Thompson and Jacob Thompson; great nieces and nephews, Logan, Jaxon, Ayla and Jasper Hall; spiritual godparents, Eld. Conridge and Mother Beverly Smith of Warren and a host of family, church family and friends.

Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James E. C. Thompson.

A “Special Thanks” to Linda Daniels and Marlene Kirk who opened their home to Jean for Sunday evening services.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church.  Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m.  Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeannie, please visit our floral store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com