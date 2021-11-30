Jeannie Thompson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Jeannie Thompson, 63, of Warren, transitioned to eternal life on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Ms. Thompson was born February 8, 1958 in Warren, a daughter of James E. and Geneva C. Thompson.

She was a 1976 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Toledo in 1980.

She began her career as a licensed social worker for Trumbull County Children’s Services. She then went on to Kent State University to work as a social worker in their Upward Bound Program.

A member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, Jeannie was a member of the Prayer Ministry, Sunday School Teacher, worked with the Youth of the Church, was a member of the Pastoral Anniversary Committee, an Altar Evangelist and had worked with Sis. Rita Wagner in the Veleda Sisterhood.

Jean had a number of interests and hobbies including extensive traveling, shopping, was a movie buff, an avid reader and a diehard Green Bay Packers fan.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her sister, Joy (Richard) Hall of East Orange, New Jersey; a brother, Jack (Cheryl) Thompson of Warren; nieces and nephews, Jordan Thompson, Justin Thompson, Richard “RJ” Hall, Jared Hall, Clark Thompson, Janelle Thompson and Jacob Thompson; great nieces and nephews, Logan, Jaxon, Ayla and Jasper Hall; spiritual godparents, Eld. Conridge and Mother Beverly Smith of Warren and a host of family, church family and friends.

Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James E. C. Thompson.

A “Special Thanks” to Linda Daniels and Marlene Kirk who opened their home to Jean for Sunday evening services.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

