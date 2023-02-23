YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Jeannette R. Hooks, formerly of Youngstown, transitioned to her Heavenly Mansion from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

She was born February 27, 1942 in Tampa, Florida, the daughter of Pearlie Ruth Cross.

She was a high school graduate and had been employed at Cleveland Clinic in the Housekeeping Department.

She was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church, Girard.

She loved bingo and sewing.

She leaves to cherish her memory, three children, John Covington (Jennifer Flynn) of Warren, Victoria and Valerie Hooks, both of Cleveland; 26 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a favorite cousin who was like a sister, Lillian Mills of Girard and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; three grandsons, Shauntae and Jason Covington and Dessie Solomon III.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 27, 2023 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, OH 44505. Guests are asked to wear masks.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeannette R. Hooks, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 24 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.