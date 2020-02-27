Jeanne D. Washington, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne Denise Washington was born February 17, 1963 to the late Clifford “Jimmy” Castlin and Mary Washington.

Jeanne transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Mercy Health Hospital.

She was a devoted daughter, caring, loving and anointed woman of God.

Jeanne was a 1981 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and attended Youngstown State University pursuing a degree in business management.

At a very young age, Jeanne had a strong passion for Sunday school and singing in the youth choir. She continued her walk with Christ becoming a member of Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ serving on the Usher Board, in the Monument of Faith Choir and pastor’s aide.

Jeanne’s hobbies included shopping, bowling and baking, which was her favorite. She was known for her Peanut Butter Blossom cookies.

After completing high school, Jeanne worked for Mercy Health (the former St. Joseph’s Hospital) where she was employed for over 30 years. Jeanne was always willing to help and assist others throughout her health challenges and remained faithful to God, her family, friends and church family.

Left to mourn her loss but always in their hearts, her mother, Mary (Mae) Washington; her brother, Michael Johnson; sister, Portia Dawson; aunt, Donna Joan Davie; uncles, Canary (Brenda) Washington and Theodore (Barbara) Washington; special cousin, Marsha “Ann” Burch and Odester Brown and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death her father and grandparents, Canary and Alberdia Washington.

Services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. James Church of God in Christ, 1838 Main Street SW, Warren, Ohio. Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m. and services will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

